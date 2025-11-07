Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981145https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/kane-williamson-misses-out-as-new-zealand-names-odi-squad-for-west-indies-series-2981145.html
NewsCricket
KANE WILLIAMSON

Kane Williamson Misses Out As New Zealand Names ODI Squad For West Indies Series

New Zealand’s cricket team has named its squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, but there is a notable absence. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kane Williamson Misses Out As New Zealand Names ODI Squad For West Indies SeriesImage Credit:- X

New Zealand’s cricket team has named its squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, but there is a notable absence: veteran former captain and batting stalwart Kane Williamson. The decision marks a significant shift in New Zealand’s approach to their white-ball squad, highlighting workload management and a strategic focus on Test cricket.

Williamson Prioritises Red-Ball Cricket

Kane Williamson, who recently announced his retirement from T20 internationals, will skip the ODI series scheduled from November 16 to 22, 2025. According to New Zealand Cricket, the decision allows Williamson to concentrate on the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Williamson has been the backbone of New Zealand’s batting line-up across formats for over a decade. His absence from the ODIs underscores a broader trend in modern cricket where top players are carefully managing their schedules to extend longevity and focus on formats where they can contribute most.

New Faces and Key Players in the ODI Squad

The 14-player ODI squad has been captained by Mitchell Santner, with players such as Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, and Will Young included.

The squad also sees the return of pacer Matt Henry, while other key players such as Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, and Ben Sears are sidelined due to injuries. This mix of experience and emerging talent provides New Zealand with both stability and the opportunity to test new combinations in the limited-overs format. 

Series Schedule

1st ODI: Christchurch - November 16, 2025

2nd ODI: Napier - November 19, 2025

3rd ODI: Hamilton - November 22, 2025

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pulwama terror plot
Pakistan Activates Militants, Masood Azhar’s Sister Leads Women Recruit Camps
srinagar news
Three Held In Srinagar’s Dalgate With Country-Made Pistol And Live Rounds
Tej Pratap Yadav
‘All Options Open’: Tej Pratap Yadav Drops Big Hint On Post-Poll Plans
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Bihar Elections: 'NDA Has Taken Major Lead In Phase 1 Of Voting', Says PM Modi
men blazer
Men’s Blazers to Redefine Your Power Look!
jumpsuit
Jumpsuits Every Modern Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe!
Bihar Election 2025
'Want To Bring Change In System To Remove Corruption': Rajnath Singh In Bihar
West Bengal
SIR In West Bengal: 1.73 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In 3 Days
Jammu and Kashmir
A Valley Painted In Crimson And Gold: Kashmir’s Autumn Is Pure Poetry
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Routing For A Change? Record Phase 1 Voting Percentage Turns Heads