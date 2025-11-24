Kane Williamson Returns As New Zealand Announce Squad For 1st Test Vs West Indies

New Zealand have confirmed their squad for the opening Test against West Indies starting December 2 in Christchurch, with former captain Kane Williamson making a highly anticipated return to the red-ball format. The 14-member squad reflects a blend of experience and emerging talent as the Black Caps prepare for the new Test cycle.

Williamson Back In Red-Ball

Williamson last featured in Test cricket in December 2024 and has since been selective with formats, stepping away from T20 internationals earlier this month to focus on longer formats. His comeback for the West Indies Test marks a significant boost to New Zealand's batting depth. The veteran batter’s decision aligns with his long-term goal of extending his Test career and possibly eyeing New Zealand's future ICC Test Championship campaigns.

Squad Overview

The squad for the first Test includes key senior names alongside rising performers. As reported, the 14-player lineup is:

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

All-round talent and bowling depth appear to be priorities, with spin support from Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra, while Matt Henry and Blair Tickner headline the pace group. One notable omission from the first Test squad is fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. New Zealand selectors have chosen a cautious approach as he continues a carefully managed return after long-term injury concerns.

Emerging Stars Strengthen Pace Stocks

The pace attack includes Zak Foulkes, who impressed earlier with a nine-wicket haul on debut, earning him a place in the squad again. Young bowlers like Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith also continue to be backed for future roles.

With regular skipper Tom Latham leading the side, Williamson’s presence brings additional experience, tactical intelligence, and calmness that could prove pivotal in a high-pressure series. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter has praised Williamson’s return, noting his value both on and off the field.