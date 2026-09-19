/Kapil Dev breaks silence On India-Pakistan handshake row, says 'Have no choice’

Legendary former all rounder Kapil Dev recently offered a candid perspective regarding the ongoing sporting friction between India and Pakistan. Speaking with India Today, the 1983 World Cup winning captain explained that athletes must yield to state directives regarding athletic engagement with cross border rivals. The discussion follows significant attention directed toward the Women's Asia Cup tournament. After defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the championship match, the Indian women's cricket team declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi. The refusal created a major talking point across international sports media.
Shares Two cents
Addressing this specific tension, Kapil Dev stated, 'If the government has taken a decision not to shake hands with Pakistani players, then the players have no choice.' He further emphasized, 'In such matters, players will go by what the government says.'
Controversy
Following the conclusion of the match, the victorious squad celebrated on the turf before gathering to listen to head coach Amol Muzumdar. Subsequently, the medal ceremony proceeded with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice president Rajeev Shukla handing the fielding award to Nandani Sharma. Saikia also praised the athletes for their successful championship run. Meanwhile, Naqvi engaged with other VIP guests while official ceremonies were organized. Naqvi ultimately handed the runners up check to Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, though the broadcast concluded shortly after Athapaththu spoke to former Sri Lanka cricketer Farvez Maharoof, omitting the trophy presentation involving India from the live feed.
Beyond regional athletic friction, the former skipper addressed the ongoing imprisonment of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan. Khan has remained detained at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 following a conviction on corruption charges.
On Imran Khan
Expressing his view on the political figure, Kapil Dev noted, 'Imran Khan deserves humane treatment. That is our basic demand.' This detention has previously drawn global attention. On August 23, 22 former international captains penned a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanding improved facilities and the reinstatement of court mandated weekly family visits. Signatories also requested a Supreme Court ordered medical board, featuring physicians selected by Khan, to perform an independent health evaluation and administer necessary medical care promptly. Additional figures like former Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, and Moin Khan, alongside Australia captain Pat Cummins, have previously demanded that authorities handle Khan with dignity.
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