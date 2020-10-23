Kapil Dev, former Team India skipper, suffers heart attack, hospitlised

NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev had to be hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.
The World Cup-winning captain has undergone angioplasty, according to reports.
In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev had to be hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.
NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev had to be hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.
The World Cup-winning captain has undergone angioplasty, according to reports.