हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, former Team India skipper, suffers heart attack, hospitlised

In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev had to be hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.

Kapil Dev, former Team India skipper, suffers heart attack, hospitlised

NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev had to be hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.

The World Cup-winning captain has undergone angioplasty, according to reports. 

Tags:
Kapil DevKapil Dev heart attack
Next
Story

Who can break Brian Lara's record score of 400 runs? Virendra Sehwag takes two names
  • 77,61,312Confirmed
  • 1,17,306Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M44S

Video: 2 firefighters injured, 3500 people evacuated from next building