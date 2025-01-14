Kapil Dev Gives Befitting Reply To Yograj Singh After His 'Wanted To Shoot Him' Statement; WATCH Viral Video

Former India captain Kapil Dev has given a savage reply to Yograj Singh after his shocking claim. Sharing an unheard tale from his playing days, Yograj had recently said that he once was seconds away from shooting Kapil Dev, the then captain for dropping him from the team.

Yograj, father of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, had revealed that he went to Kapil Dev's house with his pistol but he changed his mind after seeing the former India captain's mother.

"When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason. My wife (Yuvi’s mother) wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson. I took my pistol out, I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother," Yograj recently said on ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’.

"I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you I have lost a friend and what you have done, you will pay for it. I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here.’ I told Shabnam, 'Let’s go.' That was the moment I decided I would not play cricket, Yuvi will play," he added.

The 66-year-old also mentioned that he never forgave Kapil, though the World Cup-winning skipper wanted to mend their relationship.

"In 2011 when India won the World Cup, there was only one guy who was crying, and it was Kapil Dev," said Yograj.

"I did send him a paper cutting that my son did better than you in the World Cup. Kapil sent me a WhatsApp text saying we will be brothers in the next life. We will be born from the same mother in the next life. He wanted to meet me. But there is a vengeance, and it still hurts," he added.

After Yograj made a sensational claim, Kapil was also asked about the incident and the former India skipper gave a stunning response.

Responding to a journalist's question on the same issue, Kapil refused to recognize Yograj and said, "Kon? Kiski baat kar rahe ho? (Who? Whom are you talking about?)."

The journalist quickly responded by stating that Yograj is Yuvraj Singh's father. To this, Kapil said, "Accha, vo. Aur kuch? (Ohh, him. Anything else?)."

Watch Kapil Dev's Epic Response To Yograj Singh

Kapil Dev said "Yograj singh kon hai"? pic.twitter.com/h6qkSho9UW — Dhonism (@Dhonismforlife) January 13, 2025

Yograj, who played six ODIs and a solitary Test for India between 1980 and 1981 and is known for his bluntness, has given many controversial statements in the past.

In the same interview on 'Unfiltered by Samdish', Yograj made a controversial comment about women in positions of power, claiming, "Wife will destroy your house if you give her power. Sorry to say, Indira Gandhi ran this country and destroyed it. Give them respect and love, but never give them power."

Yograj's comments have triggered outrage across social media, with fans and critics condemning his remarks on women.