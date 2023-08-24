Team India have announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and honestly, it looks quite good. The good thing, from India's point of view, is that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been declared fit and are going to play the Asia Cup. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah looks fit and fine too. India' three key players who were injured have returned to the squad. The only concern for India is to see how Rahul and Iyer go in the Asia Cup. After recovering from injuries, Rahul and Iyer batted in nets and took part in a practice game at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. However, such games cannot give you the same stimulation as that of an international game wherein the quality of bowling attack is quite superior.

Former India captain Kapil Dev, who won India its first World Cup as captain, has raised his doubt over their fitnes. As per Kapil, if these two cricketers get injured midway through the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, then India's plans will be left in a jeopardy. Kapil also said that it will be unfair on others if these two cannot play all matches of World Cup. "Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven't given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going," Kapil was speaking to ABP News.



Kapil however also said that India have so much talent that they will be able to replace the injured players right away. "Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad. The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup. There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away," said Kapil.

India's focus will be on the Asia Cup first. India captain, Rohit Sharma, while leaving for Bengaluru for the camp at NCA told journalists that they will come back with the Asia Cup trophy. It will be interesting to see how Indians go in the tournament. There is no doubt about the skill levels of the cricketers but the lack of match practice for some players has brought some confusion in regards to the playing 11.

India open their campaign in Asia Cup with the game against Pakistan in the on September 2 which will be played at Kandy in Sri Lanka.