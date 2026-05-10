Kapil Dev’s ex-teammate wants Yuzvendra Chahal 'behind bars', Here's why

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has voiced strong disapproval regarding Yuzvendra Chahal after a social media video surfaced, purportedly showing the Punjab Kings spinner utilizing an e cigarette. The footage allegedly captures the incident while the squad was in transit to Hyderabad, with the clip suggesting Chahal was attempting to conceal the device while surrounded by his fellow players.

At this stage, there has been no official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the video or whether the spinner was indeed vaping.

Former Spinner Advocates for Stricter Penalties

The controversy gained traction on social media after a user shared a rumor claiming Arshdeep Singh had been prohibited from filming vlogs with the team, while Chahal had purportedly been issued a stern warning. Responding to these claims, Sivaramakrishnan questioned the lack of a formal reprimand and suggested that existing laws should be enforced more rigidly.

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Sivaramakrishnan expressed his views on social media, stating:

"Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having Laws and not implementing them. 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this, What would the action be?"

This reaction follows a previous incident involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag, who was reportedly observed using an e cigarette in the dressing room during a fixture against Punjab Kings. Parag was subsequently sanctioned and received a fine amounting to 25% of his match fees.

BCCI Implements Rigorous New Guidelines

In response to these developments and the reported use of prohibited substances, the BCCI has intensified its regulatory stance. On Thursday, the board released a fresh set of directives emphasizing that such behavior would be treated as a serious matter. The new regulations clarify that individuals found in violation could face a cognizable offense under the relevant statutory framework.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia detailed the prohibition in a communication:

"Accordingly, the use of vapes, e-cigarettes, and all prohibited substances is strictly banned within all IPL tournament venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, team hotels, and practice facilities."

The governing body has further mandated that team managements are responsible for ensuring that these bans are strictly communicated and enforced across all players and support staff. As the league continues, the focus remains on maintaining professional standards while the Rajasthan Royals prepare to host the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Saturday, May 9, 2026.