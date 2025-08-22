Kapil Dev’s Forgotten Love Story: When The Cricket Legend Almost Married A Bollywood Star

Indian cricket and Bollywood have always shared a fascinating bond. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, the love stories between cricketers and film stars have often captured the nation’s imagination. But long before these power couples made headlines, there was another chapter that linked World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev with actress Sarika, who later went on to marry superstar Kamal Haasan.

Kapil Dev’s Unheard Romance with Sarika

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kapil Dev, the man who gifted India its first-ever 1983 World Cup victory, was not just admired for his cricketing heroics but also for his charm off the field. In the mid-1980s, reports linked him with Sarika, one of Bollywood’s most admired actresses of the era. Their meeting wasn’t coincidental—it happened through Manoj Kumar’s wife, who introduced them at a social gathering.

What began as a casual interaction soon blossomed into a close friendship, with insiders hinting that wedding bells were around the corner. Sarika reportedly even visited Kapil’s family in Punjab, signaling how serious the relationship was becoming. Friends and media alike believed the couple were destined to tie the knot.

Why Kapil Dev and Sarika Didn’t Get Married

Despite the growing closeness, cracks soon appeared in the relationship. Reports suggest that Kapil Dev, still emotionally tied to his then-girlfriend Romi Bhatia, stepped back from marrying Sarika. According to gossip columns of the time, Sarika may have been a rebound as Kapil tried to navigate a rough patch with Romi.

Eventually, the legendary cricketer reconciled with Romi Bhatia, marrying her in 1980. Today, Romi remains his wife and partner in every sense, often seen supporting him in public appearances and cricketing events.

Sarika’s Marriage to Kamal Haasan

Sarika, meanwhile, turned a new chapter in her personal life. In 1988, she married Kamal Haasan, the versatile and iconic superstar of Indian cinema. Interestingly, their daughter Shruti Haasan was born two years earlier, in 1986, followed later by their second daughter, Akshara Haasan.

The Sarika-Kamal Haasan pairing was as glamorous as it gets—two celebrated personalities from cinema uniting under one roof. However, their marriage was not without turbulence. After years of ups and downs, the couple filed for divorce in 2002, with the separation finalized in 2004.

Shruti Haasan Opens Up on Parents’ Divorce

Over the years, Shruti Haasan, now a successful actress herself, has spoken candidly about her parents’ split. She revealed that while both tried hard to keep the marriage alive, things simply didn’t work out. Despite the separation, Shruti maintains strong ties with both her parents and has carved a thriving career of her own in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

Recently, Shruti was seen in Rajinikanth’s film “Coolie”, where her performance received widespread praise. Her journey is often seen as a reflection of resilience, growing up amidst public scrutiny yet building her own space in the film industry.