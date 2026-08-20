England's pace spearhead Ollie Robinson delivered an unforgettable opening salvo at Headingley, securing his place in cricket folklore during the first day of the international series against Pakistan. Joe Root elected to field first upon winning the coin toss during his inaugural fixture back in the role of full-time captain, and his premier fast bowler immediately justified that strategic call. Capitalizing on his strong rhythm from the preceding home campaign against New Zealand, the right arm speedster pinned opening batsman Azan Awais right in front of the stumps on the very first delivery of the match, a verdict that survived a review by the visiting side.