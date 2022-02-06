KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.14 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST February 6

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will face each other in Match No.14 of the Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL) on Sunday (February 6). Karachi Kings are having one of the most disappointing campaign so far, they are yet to register their first win of the tournament losing all four matches played. The middle-order batting has been ineffective and in the previous game they lost to Peshawar Zalmi by a small margin of 9 runs failing to chase a target of 174 runs.

On the other hand, Islamabad United are having a good campaign compared to the Kings but will but look to improve moving forward in the tournament. In their previous fixture they los to Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs, Qalandars are currently 3rd in the standing with 2 wins and 2 losses.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match No. 14

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 6th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

KAR vs ISL PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Babar Azam, Alex Hales (c), Paul Stirling, Colin Munro (vc), Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Waqas Maqsood

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik

KAR vs ISL PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Ian Cockbain, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood