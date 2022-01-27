KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No. 1 at National Stadium, Karachi, 730 PM IST January 27

The Pakistan Cricket Board says ‘robust’ COVID-19 health and safety protocols are in place ahead of its month-long domestic T20 competition in Karachi and Lahore, with several foreign cricketers participating in a six-team event. “In the present-day environment, all international sport events are going ahead because there is more awareness and information about the pandemic,” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja told news agency AP on the eve of Pakistan Super League.

Karachi will host the first leg of the tournament beginning Thursday before the league moves to Lahore on February 10. Lahore will also host the playoffs and the final on February 27. Last year the PSL was postponed in March after six players tested positive for COVID-19 in a bio-secure bubble, and the league was switched to Abu Dhabi in June.

The PCB has hired the same company for the seventh edition of its marquee event which successfully created the bio-secure arrangements in Abu Dhabi last year. “The PCB, despite delivering 267 matches in 10 domestic events in 2021, is not taking anything for granted,” Raja said. “We have designed and put in place robust health and safety protocols for the well-being of all (PSL) participants.”

The virus has already caused concerns before the first game between defending champion Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings kicks off at National Stadium on Thursday (January 27).

Match Details

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 1

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 27th at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

KAR vs MUL PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke, Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batters: Babar Azam (VC), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: David Willey, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Anwar Ali, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

KAR vs MUL PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Shahibzada Farhan, Tom Lammonby, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir/Dominic Drakes, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan