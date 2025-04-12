Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2025 3rd Match Preview, Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s, News For KK vs MUL Match Today At 9 PM

The second game of Super Saturday will be between two legendary teams of PSL teams, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans. The home team, Karachi Kings, will be hosting last year's runner-up team, the Multan Sultans. Karachi Kings finished 5th position with 4 wins and 6 losses, and Multan Sultans finished as runner-up up losing the finals to Islamabad United in PSL 2024.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction – A High-Voltage Match

Fans and fantasy players are eagerly waiting to make their picks as both Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans bring power-packed squads.



Pitch Report: National Stadium, Karachi

The pitch at the National Stadium offers a bit of everything. Early on, bowlers may find some help, but as the match wears on, it generally becomes more favorable for batters, allowing them to play their shots more freely. Given these conditions, chasing a target is usually the smarter option on this surface.

FULL SQUADS

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert(w), Mohammad Nabi, Irfan Khan, Arafat Minhas, Aamer Jamal, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza, Litton Das, Zahid Mahmood, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Fawad Ali, Mirza Mamoon

Multan Sultans: Tayyab Tahir, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Michael Bracewell, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Akif Javed, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat, Shahid Aziz

Projected Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), James Vince, Shaan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammed Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood.

Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Johnson Charles, Kamran Ghulam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain.



KK vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy XI

Wicket Keeper: Johnson Charles, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Yasir Khan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Josh Little, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi

Captain & Vice Captain Choices

Captain Choices: David Warner, Mohammad Rizwan

Vice Captain Choices: Josh Little, Shan Masood