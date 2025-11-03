‘Karde Sabki Hawa Tight, Koi Na Leta Humko Light...’: India Women Unveil Team Song After World Cup Glory

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai turned into a sea of joy and emotion on Sunday, November 2, as the Indian women’s cricket team celebrated their historic Women’s ODI World Cup victory. After defeating Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final, the celebrations carried on late into the night a mix of relief, pride, and unfiltered happiness. The players gathered in the middle of the ground, laughing, cheering, and holding the World Cup trophy aloft. But it wasn’t just the win that made the moment special it was what came next that stole every fan’s heart.

A Promise Four Years In The Making

As the celebrations reached their peak, the Indian players huddled around the centre wicket and began to sing their team anthem for the very first time. The moment carried a special significance because the anthem had been written years ago, waiting for this very occasion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that the song was born out of a promise made long before the final.

“We decided almost four years ago that we would only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup. And tonight is the night,” Rodrigues said in a video shared by the BCCI Women.

Her voice carried both joy and fulfilment as the team broke into a lively chorus:

“Team India, Team India,

Karde sabki hawa tight,

Team India is here to fight.

Koi na leta humko light,

Our future is bright.

Chand pe chalenge, sath me uthenge,

Hum hai Team India, hum sath me jitenge.

Na lega koi panga, kar denge hum danga.

Rahega sabse upar, humara tiranga.

Hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India.”

A Viral Moment Of Joy

The spontaneous performance quickly became one of the night’s defining moments. The BCCI Women’s social media handle shared a video showing the players singing and dancing in a circle, the World Cup trophy placed proudly at the centre. Within hours, the video went viral fans, former cricketers, and celebrities flooded social media with messages of admiration and joy.

It wasn’t just a song; it was a declaration of belief a musical tribute to years of effort, unity, and resilience.

From Heartbreak To Glory

India’s win marked the end of a long wait and the start of a new chapter in women’s cricket. In a rain-affected final, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma delivered match-winning performances that powered India to a commanding total and then restricted South Africa in the chase.

For years, Indian women’s cricket had come close to glory reaching finals but missing the ultimate prize. On Sunday night, those heartbreaks were finally buried under waves of tricolour celebrations.

A Night To Remember

Even after an exhausting day of cricket, the team’s energy showed no signs of slowing down. As fireworks lit up the Navi Mumbai sky and chants of “India, India!” echoed through the stands, the players danced hand in hand, singing their long-awaited anthem with pride.