'Karnataka VIPs demand 10,000 extra tickets': BCCI breaks silence on moving IPL 2026 Final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has officially explained why the 2026 Indian Premier League final was relocated from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. The decision followed a conflict regarding ticket allocations with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Saikia stated that the KSCA allegedly sought a volume of complimentary tickets that far surpassed the established regulatory limits. This administrative dispute has shifted the season's conclusion away from the home of the defending champions to the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Deviation from Hosting Protocols

Standard IPL rules typically allow the reigning champions to host the final and one playoff match at their home ground. Since Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title last season, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was the expected venue. However, Saikia noted that the BCCI had to intervene because the KSCA’s demands reportedly ignored standard operational guidelines for host cities.

The primary issue involves the cap on complimentary seating, which is strictly limited to 15 percent of a stadium's total capacity for host associations. The BCCI maintains that these limits are vital for the league's commercial integrity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ- BCCI announces strict action against ‘Girlfriend culture’ in IPL 2026 amid alleged betting links

"Yesterday, the BCCI and the IPL announced the venues for the playoff matches. We have the Qualifiers and Playoffs, as well as the Final match. Therefore, we have selected three venues. One venue is Dharamshala; the first playoff match will take place there. Subsequently, there will be an Eliminator and another playoff match. Thus, the second and third matches will be held in New Chandigarh, while the Final is scheduled to take place on May 31st at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," Saikia told the media, as quoted by ANI.

"Initially, in accordance with standard protocol, the defending champions (or the champion franchise from the previous year) are entitled to host the Final, as well as one playoff match, at their home venue. RCB was the defending champion last year; therefore, this match should have ideally been held in Bangalore. However, due to certain circumstances arising from recent developments, the BCCI and the IPL were compelled to decide to shift the venue away from Bangalore, allocating one match to New Chandigarh and the other to the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the designated venue for the Final in Ahmedabad," Saikia added.

"As per IPL protocol, we are required to provide only 15% of the total seating capacity as complimentary tickets to the host association. This constitutes the standard protocol; all host state associations receive a 15% allocation of their total capacity in the form of complimentary tickets. However, we received information from various sources indicating that during the hosting of IPL league matches, the Karnataka State Association was claiming a significantly higher number of complimentary tickets, far exceeding the stipulated 15%," Saikia further stated.

Excessive Ticket Demands Led to Relocation

The board’s intervention followed reports that the KSCA had consistently requested excessive ticket quotas during the league phase. Upon inquiry, the association reportedly asked for an additional 10,000 tickets for stakeholders, including affiliated clubs, members, and political figures like MLAs and MLCs. This included a specific request for 700 passes for the Government of Karnataka.

Violations of Regulations

Saikia characterized these requests as a violation of regulations, leaving the board with no choice but to move the high-profile games. Consequently, Qualifier 1 will now be held in Dharamsala on May 26, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will take place in Mullanpur on May 27 and 29, and the Final will occur on May 31 in Ahmedabad.

"Consequently, we sent them an email requesting precise details regarding this matter. We were shocked when we received a response via email from the Karnataka State Cricket Association on May 2nd; in that email, they stated that over and above the 15% complimentary ticket quota, they would require an additional, substantial allocation of tickets for their members, affiliated clubs, and various others. Most surprisingly, they also requested tickets for their local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council," Saikia continued.

"And also to the government of Karnataka, 700 complimentary tickets. Thus, over and above the 15% allocation, they were demanding approximately 10,000 additional tickets. And as you are all aware, the BCCI serves as the host body for the Playoff and Final matches. Therefore, we cannot violate our protocols by issuing tickets in excess of what is permitted under the IPL's rules and regulations, specifically, the 15% complimentary quota allocated to the host state. Consequently, we were compelled to make the difficult decision to relocate the matches from Karnataka," he signed off.