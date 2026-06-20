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'Karne do jo log bakwaas karte hai...': Harbhajan Singh breaks silence after Sreesanth's boxing challenge - WATCH

Even though the legendary spinner avoided tagging or naming anyone specifically, the strategic timing of the post immediately ignited social media.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 08:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
'Karne do jo log bakwaas karte hai...': Harbhajan Singh breaks silence after Sreesanth's boxing challenge - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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