Karun Nair Breaks Silence on West Indies Test Snub: “Ask the Selectors”

Indian cricket witnessed a stirring moment of debate as seasoned batter Karun Nair was left out of the 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. The decision, confirmed by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on September 25, 2025, has sparked conversations about selection strategies, performance expectations, and the opportunities available to players returning to the national setup.

Nair’s England Series: A Mixed Return

Karun Nair made his much-anticipated comeback to the Indian Test team after a gap of more than eight years, featuring in four out of five Tests against England. Positioned at No. 3 and No. 6, Nair accumulated 205 runs with a solitary fifty, finishing with an average of 25.62. While his crucial half-century in the final Test at The Oval highlighted his capability under pressure, the selectors were expecting a stronger overall contribution.

Speaking about the decision, Ajit Agarkar emphasized, “We expected a little more from Karun. He played four Tests, and you spoke about one innings. That’s the way it is. We feel Padikkal offers a little more at this point. Wish we could give everyone 15-20 Tests.”

Devdutt Padikkal: Seizing the Opportunity

The spotlight now shifts to Devdutt Padikkal, whose consistent performances for India A, including a century against Australia A, have impressed the selectors. Agarkar reaffirmed, “Padikkal has been in the Test squad, played in Australia and against England, and shown decent form with India A. At this moment, he adds more value to the squad.”

This strategic move highlights the BCCI’s focus on form and future planning, particularly as India gears up for its first home Test since the shocking 0-3 defeat to New Zealand last year. Padikkal’s inclusion signals the selectors’ intent to balance experience with fresh talent, ensuring the team remains competitive and adaptable.

Karun Nair Breaks Silence on Snub

Reacting to his omission, Nair expressed his disappointment but remained composed. “Yes, I did expect the selection. I don’t know what to say. No words. You should probably ask the selectors what they are thinking,” he told the Times of India. He also highlighted his contribution in the final Test: “In the last Test match, I scored a fifty when no one else managed in the first innings. I thought I contributed to the team, especially in the last game that we won. But it is what it is.”

Nair’s measured response underlines the emotional challenge faced by players navigating selection pressures, particularly when returning after long absences.

Squad Overview: India vs West Indies

The Indian Test squad for the West Indies series reflects a mix of seasoned campaigners and in-form players:

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal

Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel

Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Notably, players like Sai Sudharsan have retained their place despite inconsistent performances, while veterans like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mohammed Shami remain out of the Test setup, reflecting a selection philosophy driven by current form and team balance.