Karun Nair Calls Out Selectors After Test Snub, Says He ‘Deserves Better’

Karun Nair, the seasoned Karnataka middle-order batter, has spoken out candidly after being excluded from the Indian Test squad and the India A side. Returning to the longest format after an eight-year hiatus during the India vs England series, Nair delivered a modest 205 runs but was soon dropped, sparking disappointment for the 33-year-old who believes his consistent domestic performances warranted more.

Karun Nair Speaks Out: “I Know I Deserve to Be There”

Following his omission from the Test squad for the West Indies series, Karun Nair made it clear that he feels undervalued by the selectors. “It’s quite disappointing, but I know I deserve to be there after the last two years I’ve had. People might have their own opinions, but personally, my opinion is I deserve a lot better,” Nair told the media.

Despite scoring well across domestic tournaments, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy, his efforts seemed to count for little in the eyes of the national selection panel.

Dominant Domestic Form Ignored

Nair’s recent domestic record has been nothing short of stellar. He averaged 42.50 in six innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before hitting a purple patch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing four consecutive centuries at an astonishing average of 389.50. His Ranji Trophy numbers further reinforced his credentials, averaging 53.94 in 16 innings, while his IPL comeback included a masterful innings against Mumbai Indians, where he dominated Jasprit Bumrah.

Even in warm-up matches for India A against England, Nair produced a double century, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. Yet, despite these eye-catching performances, he could not secure a lasting spot in the national team.

Test Career Rollercoaster

Karun Nair’s return to the Test arena after seven years was anticipated by fans and analysts alike. His comeback was bolstered by a run of 1,553 runs over the last two Ranji Trophy seasons for Vidarbha, earning him another shot at the national side. However, despite flashes of brilliance, including a fifty in the fifth Test, Nair struggled to consistently convert starts into big scores.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar commented that they “expected a little bit more” from Nair during the England tour, highlighting the high benchmarks for returning players.

Ranji Success and Resilience

Undeterred by national snubs, Nair has returned to domestic cricket with determination. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, after scoring 73 and 8 against Saurashtra, he crafted an unbeaten 174 against Goa, even running out of partners before converting it into a double century.

“There are certain goals that I’ve set for myself, which I wouldn’t want to talk about. But the primary goal would be to win games for the team,” Nair said, emphasizing his commitment to performance over controversy.

Focused on the Future

Karun Nair’s message is clear: he will not let setbacks derail his focus. “All I can do is keep scoring runs, that’s my job… I just keep telling myself that I deserve more than a series. That’s all I can tell myself, and not let that get into my head. All I want to do is play for the country. That’s the only target,” he stated.

While conversations with team management have been limited, Nair continues to channel his disappointment into results on the field, showing resilience and professionalism that underline why he remains a respected figure in Indian cricket.