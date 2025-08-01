Karun Nair Ends 3,148-Day Test Drought With Sensational Half-Century In 5th Test At Oval

Karun Nair scripted a story of resilience and redemption on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval, scoring a hard-fought half-century after a staggering 3,148-day absence from the Indian Test side. His composed innings anchored India’s fightback as they closed the day at 204/6.

A Comeback Nearly Nine Years in the Making

Nair, who last played a Test match for India in March 2017, returned to the side after a prolonged absence marked by intense domestic grind and inconsistent opportunities. The right-hander, once celebrated for his unforgettable 303 not out against England in 2016, had been on the fringes of selection for years.

Recalled for the series decider at The Oval, Nair seized the moment, holding the innings together in challenging conditions. Against England’s relentless pace attack and under overcast skies, his patient knock brought stability after India’s top order faltered early.

Grit Under Pressure

Nair’s innings wasn’t flashy but was a masterclass in composure. Leaving balls outside off-stump, absorbing the pressure, and cashing in on loose deliveries, he brought up his fifty with a crisp boundary through the covers. This was his first Test fifty since 2016, making the milestone even more significant.

Match Context

India finished Day 1 at 204/6, with Nair top-scoring in testing conditions. England’s seamers, led by Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, exploited the pitch’s green tinge early on, but Nair’s knock ensured India avoided a collapse. With Washington Sundar and the tail still to bat, India will look to post a competitive total.

As the Test match unfolds, Nair’s innings could prove pivotal in shaping India’s fortunes, and perhaps his future in the Test side.