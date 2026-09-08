/Karun Nair leaves Duleep trophy final midway, hits 104-run century for KSCA XI

Karnataka batter Karun Nair left the South Zone camp midway through the Duleep Trophy final and returned to Karnataka, where he featured for the KSCA Secretary’s XI in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament.
Nair, who was part of the South Zone squad, did not feature in the playing XI during the tournament. He was also left out of the semi-final before being benched for the final against East Zone.
South Zone head coach Vikram Verma said Nair left the team after seeking permission, citing personal reasons. "No, he went (home) with the personal reasons. So he left for his home, he mailed and took the permission," Verma said after Monday’s play.
Verma also explained that team combination played a role in Nair's omission. According to the coach, South Zone wanted a left-handed batter in the middle order because their opposition had two left-arm spinners. The return of Devdutt Padikkal also influenced the combination.
While the Duleep Trophy final was underway, Nair made his presence felt in Bengaluru with a century for KSCA Secretary’s XI. The Karnataka batter scored 104 off 183 balls, including 12 fours and one six, against Chhattisgarh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
His century came after he had been overlooked for the Duleep Trophy semi-final and final. Nair had also enjoyed a strong 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign, scoring 699 runs. Following his omission from the Duleep Trophy squad, Nair had expressed his frustration on social media, responding to a post about his absence with the words, "Inexplicable would be an understatement."
Inexplicable would be an understatement https://t.co/kPtzds8r6f— Karun Nair (@karun126) September 7, 2026
Nair returned to India's Test setup in 2025 and was part of the squad for the England tour. However, he did not feature in the playing XI during the series. The batter has played 10 Tests for India and scored 579 runs. He also represented India in two ODIs against Zimbabwe in 2016 but has never played a T20I.
Nair had previously moved away from Karnataka to Vidarbha but returned to Karnataka ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. His latest century has once again highlighted his red-ball credentials as he continues his domestic career with Karnataka.
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