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Karun Nair leaves Duleep trophy final midway, hits 104-run century for KSCA XI

Karun Nair left the Duleep Trophy final midway after taking permission for personal reasons. He then hit a 104-run century for KSCA Secretary’s XI against Chhattisgarh in Bengaluru.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Karun Nair leaves Duleep trophy final midway, hits 104-run century for KSCA XI
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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