Karun Nair Makes Emotional Comeback To Indian Test Team After 8 Years, Backed By KL Rahul Ahead Of England Series

Indian batter Karun Nair, who is making his return to the national side after eight years, opened up on his recall to the Team India and also received a special message from his ex-Karnataka teammate and close friend, KL Rahul, who will also a part of the Indian squad for England series along with him. Nair could get his first Test appearance in eight years, as India aims for a smooth transition from seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin during a five-match Test series against England away from home. Nair is the only second triple centurion in Indian cricket after legendary opener Virender Sehwag.

Nair's inclusion comes at a transitional phase on the back of a dream domestic season last year. The dream season for Vidarbha star concluded with the 863-run season in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, with an average of 53.93, four centuries and two fifties in 16 innings across nine matches. His best score of 135 came in the final and his team emerged victorious. During the warm-up unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions, he scored 259 runs in three innings, including a double ton.

A massive highlight of his season was the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, where he top-scored with 779 runs in nine matches and eight innings at a stunning average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, with five centuries and a fifty and best score of 163*.He played a massive role in his team's run to the finals, where they lost to his former team, Karnataka.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition, Nair made 255 runs in six innings, averaging 42.50 at a strike rate of 177.08, with three half-centuries and the best score of 77. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Nair had last played a Test for India in March 2017 against Australia and did not get any chances as his form tapered off after a triple ton against England at Chennai in 2016. He has played six Tests overall, having made 374 runs in seven innings.

Speaking about his return to the national set-up, Nair said in a video posted on Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) X handle, "Feels very special, very grateful, very fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again. Really looking forward to grabbing this opportunity with both hands. I am sure there will be a lot of feelings, ones I cannot express right now. It will be a special feeling."

KL said that he has known Nair for a long time and is well aware of his time in UK, grinding it out in county cricket.

"I've known him for a very long time and the months that he spent here in the UK playing cricket and how hard and how lonely it was and for him to be able to do all of that and come back into the Indian team. think it's special for him, for his family, and for friends like us who've seen his journey. So, like I said very inspiring as well and hopefully his experience and his learnings from playing county cricket here will hold him in good stead when he plays the Test matches here," said Rahul.

Nair represented Northamptonshire in County Championship in 2023 and 2024 seasons, scoring 736 runs in 10 matches and 14 innings at an average of 56.61, with two centuries and four fifties and best score of 202*.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.