Karun Nair Makes Stunning Comeback To India Test Squad After 7 Years

Karun Nair has made a remarkable return to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming England tour, marking his first selection in nearly eight years. Last appearing in a Test match in March 2017 against Australia, Nair's comeback is a testament to his perseverance and consistent performances in domestic cricket. Notably, he amassed 863 runs in nine matches during the 2024–25 domestic season for Vidarbha, showcasing his readiness for international challenges.

"Sometimes you just have to make good decisions. Sarfaraz, I know he got a 100 in the first Test and then didn't get runs. Sometimes it's the decisions the team management takes. At the moment, Karun has scored heaps of runs domestically, has played a bit of Test cricket, and has played a bit of county cricket. With Virat not there, we're lacking a bit of experience. We felt his experience could help,” Ajit Agarkar said at the press conference.

Nair's inclusion comes as part of a broader transition within the Indian team, following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an 18-member squad for the five-match Test series against England, set to commence on June 20, 2025. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain, with Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.

The squad reflects a blend of experience and fresh talent, aiming to establish a new era in Indian Test cricket. Alongside Nair, players like Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh have earned their maiden Test call-ups, indicating the selectors' focus on nurturing emerging talent.

As India embarks on this significant tour, Nair's return adds depth to the batting lineup, and his experience could prove invaluable in English conditions. The series also marks the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, making it a crucial phase for the team's development and performance on the global stage.