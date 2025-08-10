Karun Nair Named Mysore Warriors Skipper, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy Due To Fracture

In a significant development ahead of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025, experienced batter Karun Nair has been appointed captain of the Mysore Warriors. The right-hander, who has been a key figure for the franchise in past seasons, will continue to lead the side in the upcoming edition of Karnataka’s premier T20 league.

Injury Concerns

However, Nair’s participation will be limited at the start of the tournament as he is recovering from a finger fracture sustained during the recent Test series against England. The injury has not only sidelined him for the early stages of the Maharaja Trophy but has also ruled him out of the prestigious Duleep Trophy, where he was expected to represent Central Zone.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, now in its fourth edition, is known for showcasing Karnataka’s top cricketing talent alongside established international names. Nair’s leadership will be pivotal for the Mysore Warriors, who will be looking to improve on their past performances and contend for the title. Despite his early absence, the team management has expressed confidence in his return during the later stages of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Central Zone will have to do without Nair’s experience in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, a multi-zone domestic tournament that has historically been a platform for national selection. His absence is seen as a blow for the side, which will rely on other senior batters to step up in his place.

Opportunity For A Comeback

Karun Nair, best known for his triple century against England in 2016, has had a stop-start run in recent years due to form and injuries. This latest setback adds to his challenges, but the 33-year-old remains focused on making a strong comeback once fully fit. The Maharaja Trophy begins from 11 August, with the Mysore Warriors hoping their skipper can join the action in time for the knockout stages.

Venue Shift

In the meantime, the Maharaja Trophy was shifted to Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru wasn’t given the green light to host the tournament after a stampede on June 5 during RCB’s IPL trophy parade.