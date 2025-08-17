Karun Nair recently made a return to the Indian Test team after seven years but found it frustrating that he couldn't turn promising starts into significant scores during the England series. The 33-year-old batter amassed 205 runs across four matches, averaging 25.62, yet struggled to build on his good beginnings. His comeback was marked by a duck in the first innings of the opening Test at Headingley, followed by a score of 20 in the second innings as India suffered a defeat.

Nair showed glimpses of his potential in the matches at Birmingham and Lord’s, reaching starts but failing to capitalize on them. Omitted from the playing XI for the fourth Test in Manchester, he returned for the fifth Test at The Oval, replacing Sai Sudharsan. There, he produced a resilient fifty in the first innings but managed only 17 in the second innings, at a time when India needed more stability.

“It was not like I was trying to prove anything. Sometimes you get starts in most of the games and then you find a way to get out. That was the case for me in England,” Nair told PTI. Reflecting on his experience, he admitted that the main lesson learned was the importance of converting good starts into big innings a point he has already discussed with coaches and close confidants.

“I was batting well throughout the series and getting into the 30s and 40s, but I just wasn’t able to push on. That was frustrating for me more than anyone else. I’ve been reflecting on why that was happening, why I kept getting out after getting set. The one lesson I’ve taken is to make sure I convert the starts I get. I’ve spoken to a lot of people about it and taken their suggestions. I’ll be working on it soon, so that the next time I get a start, I can convert it,” he added.

ALSO READ - No Rohit-Kohli : 4 Indian Cricketers Who May Play All 3 Formats Going Forward; Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill And....

Nair's Next Hopes

Although being left out for the fourth Test seemed to signal an abrupt end to his innings in international cricket, Nair’s half-century in the final Test has reopened his chances to stay in contention ahead of the upcoming home season. India is scheduled to host West Indies in October, followed by South Africa in November. Additionally, two India A series against Australia A and South Africa A are lined up, where Nair’s inclusion may be considered.

However, the experienced batter remains grounded and is not looking too far ahead. “I am not thinking too far forward. I am taking it day by day, working on my game and on the learnings from the last series. As time goes on, we will see what happens,” he said, emphasizing, “For me, it’s about improving every single day — both in terms of skills and fitness.”

Nair also expressed optimism about India’s young players, who have started strong in the ongoing 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle following a morale-boosting drawn series in England. New captain Shubman Gill, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, impressed alongside veterans KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

“Yes, we’ve made a strong start. We played well throughout the series, but it’s important to maintain this momentum, keep doing the things we did right against England, and improve in the areas where we need to. We as players are trying to improve day by day, and hopefully we can do well in this cycle,” Nair remarked.