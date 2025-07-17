Karun Nair To Be Dropped? Aakash Chopra Makes BIG Claim Ahead Of IND vs ENG 4th Test

As India gear up for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, the No. 3 conundrum in the batting order has taken center stage. Former Indian cricketer and respected analyst Aakash Chopra has stirred the debate with a sharp critique, suggesting that the game might be Karun Nair’s last chance to secure his place in the Test team. With the series delicately poised, the importance of a stable No. 3 has never been more critical.

Why No. 3 Is Crucial: Chopra's Tactical Breakdown

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra offered a strategic perspective on the value of the No. 3 position in Test cricket. Drawing from India’s golden batting eras, he explained:

"In Sachin Tendulkar’s golden era, it was also Rahul Dravid’s best phase. Similarly, the best of Virat came with the best of Pujara."

This observation highlights how a strong No. 3 can anchor the innings, allowing a quality No. 4—like Virat Kohli—to play more freely. The Kohli-Pujara partnership has often been India’s backbone in overseas conditions, and Chopra's comments underline the chain reaction a dependable No. 3 can create.

By reinforcing the interdependence between No. 3 and No. 4, Chopra indirectly pointed to the inconsistency at this position as a weak link in India’s current Test setup.

Karun Nair Under Pressure: A Final Opportunity?

Karun Nair, who made a highly anticipated comeback to the Indian Test side after nearly seven years, has failed to capitalize on his opportunities. Across six innings in the ongoing series, he has managed 131 runs at an average of 21.83, with recent scores of 40 and 14 at Lord’s.

Chopra didn’t mince words in his assessment:

"I would say look at Karun Nair as his last chance. It’s good if he does well in this match. Otherwise, you move to either Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran."

The former opener made it clear: No. 3 is not a position for trial and error, especially in swinging English conditions where top-order resilience is crucial. Nair now finds himself at a crossroads—either convert his starts into meaningful scores or risk being replaced.

Why Washington Sundar Isn’t the Answer

Chopra also addressed the growing chatter around Washington Sundar as a possible No. 3. While acknowledging Sundar’s batting ability, he dismissed the idea of using him in such a critical spot.

"You are playing in England. The next match is in Manchester, where the ball moves. Washi is a good batter, but No. 3 is not an experimental position."

With Sundar better suited to a lower middle-order role, his inclusion at No. 3 would only weaken India’s ability to absorb early pressure.

Who’s Next in Line? Sudharsan or Easwaran?

If Nair falters once again, India could turn to Sai Sudharsan, who was given a brief opportunity earlier in the series, or Abhimanyu Easwaran, a consistent name in the squad who has often been overlooked.

"You take Easwaran on every tour but don’t play him even once. When you finally give him a chance, don’t write his obituary after one match," Chopra noted.

Chopra's remarks reflect a frustration with India’s selection approach, which often lacks continuity and clarity. Both Sudharsan and Easwaran have strong domestic records and deserve an extended run if picked.