Karun Nair To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025: What It Means For His Uncertain Test Career

Indian batter Karun Nair’s return to Test cricket has hit a fresh roadblock. The Karnataka star, who made a long-awaited comeback to the national side after more than seven years, will miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025 due to a finger fracture sustained during the fifth Test of the India vs England series at The Oval.

The setback not only sidelines him from a crucial domestic red-ball tournament but also casts fresh doubt over his place in India’s Test squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies and South Africa.

Injury at The Oval Adds to Nair’s Struggles

According to a Times of India report, Nair was struck on the hand by a rising delivery during India’s second innings in the Oval Test, resulting in a minor fracture. Though the injury didn’t gain much attention during the series, it will now force him out of the Central Zone side for the Duleep Trophy starting August 28.

“Karun Nair suffered a minor fracture on his finger after being struck by a rising delivery… Nair will not play for Central Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy,” the report confirmed.

This absence could not have come at a worse time. Nair, who scored just 205 runs from 8 innings in England with only one half-century, was already battling for his place in the Test setup. His inability to convert starts into big scores has once again raised questions about his long-term future in India’s red-ball plans.

Selectors May Look to Shreyas Iyer for Middle-Order Stability

With Nair ruled out, selectors could turn to Shreyas Iyer as a possible replacement in the Test squad. The Mumbai batter, known for his solid technique against spin and middle-order experience, is reportedly being considered for the upcoming home fixtures.

India’s Test middle order is undergoing a transition phase, and with competition from emerging talents, Nair’s absence could mean losing out on yet another opportunity to cement his spot.

From Vidarbha Success to Karnataka Return

Interestingly, just last month, Nair rejoined Karnataka for the domestic season after spending three successful years with Vidarbha, where he played a pivotal role in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 title win.

He scored 863 runs at an average of 53, including a match-winning hundred in the final against Kerala. This purple patch had reignited hopes for his India comeback, which finally materialized in the England series after an eight-year gap.

However, his lack of impactful performances at the highest level has left many wondering whether the domestic dominance can still translate into consistent international success.

Duleep Trophy’s Importance in Selection Race

The Duleep Trophy has traditionally been a platform for fringe players to impress the selectors ahead of major international series. Missing it means Nair loses a key chance to prove his form and fitness before India’s home Test season kicks off on October 2 against West Indies, just days after the Asia Cup 2025 final.

For players on the selection fringe, every domestic outing counts. With youngsters knocking on the door, the competition for middle-order spots is fierce, making Nair’s absence even more damaging to his career prospects.

India’s Injury Concerns Continue

Nair’s injury adds to a growing list of Indian players sidelined recently. In the same Oval Test, Rishabh Pant suffered a fractured toe and was ruled out, while Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep also faced injury concerns. Despite this, India, under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, managed a dramatic six-run win to level the five-Test series 2-2, with Mohammed Siraj starring with a nine-wicket match haul.