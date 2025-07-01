Kavya Maran Breaks Silence On Viral IPL Memes, 'Cameraman Manages To Find Me'

Kavya Maran, the co-owner and face of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has finally addressed what social media has turned into a seasonal ritual—her emotional reactions during IPL matches becoming viral meme material. In an era where owners are often elusive or camera-shy, Kavya has become a central figure, not just in the boardroom but in the stands, embodying the pulse of the Orange Army with every ball bowled.

In an exclusive and candid interview, the SRH boss opened up about being at the epicenter of the meme storm, driven purely by her passion for the game. “Those are my raw emotions,” Kavya told InsideSport. “Even when I’m tucked away in a box far from the field, the cameraman somehow finds me. I understand why it becomes a meme—it’s real, unfiltered.”

From Auction Star to Fan Favorite

Kavya first stole the limelight during the 2023 IPL Auction, where her poise and authority as SRH's top decision-maker drew widespread praise. Since then, she has transformed into more than just a business executive—she's become the face of a franchise constantly battling for resurgence in the IPL’s elite tier.

While other owners stay behind the scenes, Kavya’s in-your-face fandom has struck a chord with fans. Her range of emotions—from nail-biting tension to euphoric celebrations—mirrors what millions of cricket lovers feel, making her instantly relatable.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: A Team Reborn

SRH, under Kavya’s watch, has undergone a dramatic transformation. Once seen as perennial underachievers post their 2016 title win, the franchise has regrouped with power-packed signings such as Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Heinrich Klaasen. The result? A formidable unit that reached the final in 2024 and consistently challenged the best teams in the league.

Despite a middling 2025 season—finishing sixth with just six wins—the team's long-term vision seems firmly on track. Kavya’s commitment is evident not just in the Indian Premier League but also in the global T20 arena. She oversees Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SRH’s sister team in the SA20 League, which won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 under Aiden Markram.

‘I Wear My Heart on My Sleeve’

In her own words, “When it comes to Sunrisers, I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve. I’ve put my heart and soul into this franchise. When we win, it’s euphoric. When we lose, it hurts personally.”

That honesty resonates with fans, and it’s the reason her every reaction—cheering wildly, gasping in despair, or anxiously watching from the VIP box—spreads like wildfire across social platforms. She’s not acting for the cameras; she’s just being herself. And in a world where curated content dominates, that authenticity is rare—and meme-worthy.

Memes, Media & a Modern Owner’s Brand

The media frenzy around Kavya Maran isn't just driven by curiosity but by visibility. In the age of IPL fandom, a franchise’s brand is no longer limited to its players—it extends to its backroom staff, owners, and everything in between. Kavya’s passionate presence, captured endlessly by television cameras, has made her a symbol of the SRH spirit.

What was once viewed as unusual—an owner so emotionally involved—is now a strength. Her visibility has given Sunrisers Hyderabad a stronger connection with their fanbase, especially Gen Z and millennials, who value raw emotion over corporate stoicism.