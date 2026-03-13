Kavya Maran in massive 'Controversy': Sunrisers Leeds X account suspended after signing Pakistani Star Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction 2026

Only hours after making global headlines for signing Pakistani mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Sunrisers Leeds franchise has been suspended. The suspension comes amidst a wave of intense social media backlash directed at the team owner Kavya Maran and the Sun Group for their decision to break an unofficial long-standing blockade on Pakistani players in Indian-owned franchises.

The Historic Auction Move

Abrar Ahmed was acquired by Sunrisers Leeds for USD 255,000, becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to be signed by a team owned by an Indian company in The Hundred. The Sunrisers franchise, which is part of the Indian conglomerate Sun Group, secured the spinner after a competitive bidding war with Trent Rockets.

Despite reports leading up to the auction suggesting that the four Indian-owned teams in the league would avoid Pakistani talent due to an unofficial ban, the Leeds-based franchise moved forward with the selection based on cricketing merit.

Mystery Behind the Account Suspension

Shortly after the official announcement of the signing was posted, the Sunrisers Leeds X account was taken down. Visitors to the profile are currently met with a standard message stating the account has been suspended for violating the platform's rules. While X has not provided a specific reason for the ban, the timing coincides with a massive surge in negative engagement and criticism from fans in India who felt the signing ignored public sentiment.

Management Justification

Head coach Daniel Vettori provided insight into the tactical reasoning behind the move. He revealed that the team had actively sought feedback on Abrar’s skill set before the auction.

“I had asked Australian players about Abrar earlier in the year. After hearing their feedback, the team decided to go after the spinner,” Vettori explained. He further clarified that the franchise did not hold any special discussions about whether they should or should not pick Pakistani players, focusing instead on the team's needs.

Context of Ownership and Participation

Sun TV, the Indian media giant, took full control of the Leeds-based franchise (formerly Northern Superchargers) last year. The company acquired a 49 per cent stake from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the remaining 51 per cent from Yorkshire.

Key points regarding the participation of Pakistani players include:

Usman Tariq: He was the first Pakistani player sold in the men’s auction, going to Birmingham Phoenix for USD 187,000.

Historical Exclusion: Since 2008, Pakistani international cricketers have been barred from the IPL due to political tensions.

Franchise History: Other Sunrisers teams, such as Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20, have never previously signed an active Pakistan player.

Current Status

While Pakistani players have appeared in other global T20 leagues connected to IPL franchises, this specific signing in The Hundred has triggered a unique level of controversy. The BCCI and IPL officials have yet to comment on the matter, even as preparations for IPL 2026 continue. For now, the Sunrisers Leeds franchise remains without an official social media presence on X as they navigate the fallout of this landmark recruitment.