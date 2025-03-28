Kavya Maran’s Emotional Rollercoaster: SRH Owner’s Reactions Go Viral In IPL 2025 - Watch

Kavya Maran, the dynamic and charming owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has once again captured the hearts of cricket fans worldwide. Known as the "Cute Queen" of the IPL, Kavya's reactions during the SRH vs LSG clash were a spectacle in themselves. Her passionate display of emotions, from joyous celebrations to anxious moments, made her one of the highlights of the match, going viral across social media platforms.

Kavya maran >>heroines pic.twitter.com/X76tSc6PHX

Kavya Maran’s Iconic Moments During SRH vs LSG

The electrifying encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 was not just about the thrilling on-field action; it was also about the emotional roller-coaster ride of SRH’s biggest supporter. Kavya Maran's enthusiastic support and spontaneous reactions added an extra layer of entertainment to the high-stakes match. Here are the three standout moments where Kavya Maran stole the show:

1. Kavya Maran’s Standing Ovation for Pat Cummins

One of the most heartwarming moments of the match came when SRH captain Pat Cummins delivered a match-winning spell, dismantling LSG’s batting lineup with precision. Kavya, visibly impressed, rose to her feet and gave a standing ovation, acknowledging Cummins' leadership and execution.

Her applause resonated with fans both at the stadium and on social media, where her gesture was widely shared and appreciated. This reaction not only showcased her deep understanding of the game but also solidified her reputation as one of the most engaged franchise owners in IPL history.

2. Kavya Maran’s Adorable "Crying Girl" Reaction After Head’s Dropped Catch

The match took a dramatic turn when Travis Head mistimed a shot, sending the ball high into the air. LSG’s Nicholas Pooran positioned himself under it, seemingly ready to take a straightforward catch. However, in a moment of suspense and drama, Pooran fumbled, giving Head a crucial lifeline.

Kavya Maran’s reaction to the drop was priceless. Initially holding her head in despair as the ball went up, her face instantly lit up in pure joy when the catch was put down. This raw and unscripted moment mirrored the emotional investment of every cricket fan, making her an even more relatable figure among supporters.

3. Her Shocked Expression After Nitish Reddy’s Frustration

Another viral moment came when SRH’s young sensation Nitish Reddy, frustrated after his dismissal, threw his helmet onto the ground in disappointment. As the cameras panned to Kavya Maran, her shocked expression perfectly captured the tension of the moment.

Her reaction spoke volumes about her connection with the team. It wasn’t just about ownership for her—it was about living every moment with the players, experiencing their highs and lows as any dedicated fan would.

Kavya Maran: The Heartbeat of SRH’s Fanbase

Kavya Maran’s presence in the IPL is more than just symbolic. She has become an integral part of the SRH culture, embodying the emotions of every fan in the stands. Her natural and heartfelt reactions make the IPL experience more relatable, proving that cricket is not just a sport but an emotional journey.

Her moments of jubilation and despair have turned her into a viral sensation, with fans eagerly awaiting her every reaction during matches. As the IPL 2025 season progresses, expect more such heartwarming moments that will further cement her status as one of the most beloved figures in the tournament.

SRH vs LSG: A Match to Remember

Beyond Kavya Maran’s viral moments, the match itself was a thrilling contest. SRH, batting first, set a formidable total of 190, with crucial contributions from Travis Head and Aiden Markram. Shardul Thakur’s exceptional bowling display, which saw him bag the Purple Cap, played a pivotal role in restricting LSG’s chase.

Lucknow Super Giants fought hard, with Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul showing glimpses of brilliance. However, Cummins' leadership and tactical prowess ensured SRH held their nerve, securing their second consecutive win of IPL 2025.