Kavya Maran vs HCA: SRH Owner’s Blackmail Allegations Lead To Arrest of Five Top Hyderabad Cricket Officials

The cricketing establishment in Hyderabad has been rocked by a major scandal involving top officials of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Following serious allegations of blackmail by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Telangana CID has arrested five senior HCA members, sending shockwaves through Indian domestic cricket.

SRH Alleges Blackmail Over Excess Tickets

The controversy began during the 2025 IPL season, when SRH formally complained to the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council. The franchise accused HCA officials of pressuring them to provide an excessive number of complimentary match tickets well beyond the 5% quota allowed by IPL regulations. According to SRH, HCA leaders warned that failing to comply would lead to deliberate operational disruptions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, their home venue.

In response, SRH issued a stern warning: if the coercion persisted, they would consider moving their home matches out of Hyderabad altogether.

Telangana CM Orders Probe, CID Steps In

Recognizing the severity of the allegations and their potential to damage the state’s reputation in sports, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered a swift and thorough investigation. The probe, led by the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has now culminated in multiple arrests.

HCA Officials Arrested

The following key figures have been taken into custody:

A Jagan Mohan Rao – President of HCA

C. Srinivas Rao – Treasurer

Sunil Kanthe – CEO

Rajendra Yadav – Secretary

G. Kavitha – Wife of Secretary Rajendra Yadav

They face multiple charges, including abuse of power, institutional blackmail, and financial irregularities. The arrests point to systemic issues within the HCA’s functioning.

SRH’s Stand and BCCI Involvement

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not remain silent during the chaos. In a formal communication to the BCCI, they stated:

“HCA’s repeated tactics are not just uncooperative, but amount to direct threats. If this continues, we’ll be forced to shift our matches out of Hyderabad.”

Their firm stance has now placed the onus on the BCCI to step in and ensure that state associations operate transparently and fairly. The national board is currently overseeing the ongoing investigation.

Future of Cricket in Hyderabad at Crossroads

With senior HCA officials behind bars and the BCCI closely monitoring the developments, the future of cricket administration in Hyderabad hangs in the balance. The incident raises serious concerns about governance, transparency, and the treatment of IPL franchises by state associations.

As the investigation unfolds, cricket fans and stakeholders across the country will be watching closely. The outcome could set a crucial precedent for how off-field misconduct in Indian cricket is handled in the years to come.