In a night filled with fireworks both on and off the field, Match 27 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad gave fans more than just thrilling cricket. While Abhishek Sharma’s blazing 141 off 55 balls rewrote record books, it was the emotional rollercoaster between two of the league's most glamorous team owners—Kavya Maran of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Preity Zinta of Punjab Kings—that stole the spotlight in the stands and on social media.

Abhishek Sharma’s Historic Knock Turns the Tide

The stage was set with SRH chasing a mammoth 246-run target posted by a ferocious Punjab Kings side. With the pressure mounting and expectations sky-high, Abhishek Sharma unleashed one of the most electrifying innings in IPL history. His 40-ball century was the fifth-fastest ever in the tournament and the second-fastest for an SRH batter, just behind Travis Head’s 39-ball ton.

Sharma’s innings wasn’t just aggressive—it was calculated destruction. With boundaries raining across the stadium and sixes sailing into the night, his record-breaking 141 shattered David Warner’s previous highest individual SRH score of 131. It also became the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, adding a golden feather to his cap.

From the very first over, Abhishek’s intent was clear. With Travis Head complementing him at the other end, the opening duo put on a show that left the PBKS bowling unit in tatters. At 147/0 in just 10.2 overs, Hyderabad had all but announced their comeback.

Kavya Maran’s Viral Reaction – Heartfelt and Unfiltered

While Sharma’s fireworks lit up the scoreboard, Kavya Maran’s raw, heartwarming reactions lit up social media. The SRH co-owner, long known as the league's “Expression Queen,” had fans glued to their screens as her emotions oscillated between despair and delight.

From biting her nails during PBKS’s onslaught to erupting in euphoria post Abhishek’s ton, Maran lived every moment like the die-hard fan she is. But it was her spontaneous hug with Abhishek Sharma’s parents after the century that truly won hearts. The video went viral within minutes, symbolizing the personal bonds that make the IPL more than just cricket.

Holding up a note saying “This Is For SRH Fans,” Abhishek dedicated the milestone to the Orange Army—capping off a performance that not only ended SRH’s losing streak but rekindled their playoff hopes.

Preity Zinta: Calm in the Storm

On the opposite end of the emotional spectrum was Preity Zinta, whose poised and composed presence in the Punjab Kings’ camp was just as captivating. As her team posted an explosive start with 89/1 in just six overs, Zinta’s subtle nods and graceful claps projected quiet confidence.

Even as SRH’s counter-attack gathered steam, Zinta’s demeanor reflected a seasoned cricket mind—one that has weathered many storms. Her understated reactions provided a stark contrast to Maran’s visible passion, making their dynamic the perfect off-field subplot.

Drama, Emotions, and a Night to Remember

What made this clash truly unforgettable wasn’t just the record chase or the storm of boundaries—it was the narrative arc beyond the scoreboard. Abhishek Sharma’s redemption after a poor run of form, Maran’s outpouring of joy and relief, Zinta’s graceful sportsmanship—together, these moments created a spectacle fans won’t soon forget.

As SRH completed the second-highest run chase in IPL history in just 18.3 overs, the Hyderabad crowd roared louder than ever, celebrating both the comeback of their team and the rise of a new hero.