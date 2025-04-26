Advertisement
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD VS CSK 2025

Kavya Maran's Emotional Rollercoaster Moments Steal Spotlight In SRH vs CSK Clash - Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Landmark Win Over CSK; Kavya Maran's Viral Reactions Steal the Spotlight

 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kavya Maran's Emotional Rollercoaster Moments Steal Spotlight In SRH vs CSK Clash - Watch Image Credit: X/ Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive with a crucial five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The defeat has virtually knocked CSK out of the tournament, leaving their campaign hanging by a thread with just a few games remaining.

Asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings failed to find rhythm and were bowled out for a modest 154 runs. In response, SRH executed a measured chase, reaching 155/5 in 18.4 overs with eight balls to spare.

Ishan Kishan set the tone at the top with a solid 44, while Kamindu Mendis remained calm under pressure to finish unbeaten on 32. Nitish Reddy also chipped in with a valuable 19, helping SRH seal a much-needed win that keeps them in playoff contention, at least mathematically as the league phase nears its conclusion.

Adding to the drama of the night was Hyderabad’s first-ever win over CSK in Chennai, breaking what many have called the Super Kings' “fortress” at Chepauk.

But what truly caught the internet's attention were the emotional reactions of SRH owner Kavya Maran, whose expressions during the match quickly went viral. One particular moment that lit up social media came in the 16th over, when Noor Ahmad overstepped and gave Kamindu Mendis a free hit opportunity. However, Mendis failed to capitalize, playing a dot ball, a moment that was attributed to MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance, with many believing it was Dhoni’s influence behind Noor sticking to the plan.

Kavya Maran’s look of disbelief and frustration in that moment was instantly captured on camera and widely shared online. Later, when SRH finally clinched the win after a series of losses, her emotional and joyful reaction brought a wave of smiles across the internet, symbolizing the rollercoaster of emotions that fans and franchise owners alike go through in the IPL.

