Kavya Maran's Sunrisers buy Pakistani cricketer Abrar Ahmed for Rs 2.34 crore; Fans remind 'India insult'

Kavya Maran, the CEO of the SunRisers franchise, was personally present at the auction table at Piccadilly Lights in London alongside head coach Daniel Vettori. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Despite the backlash on platforms like X, the ECB's firm stance on anti discrimination laws appears to have successfully protected the tournament’s diversity.
  • Reports from the BBC suggested that agents had been warned that IPL linked teams would avoid Pakistani players.
Kavya Maran's Sunrisers buy Pakistani cricketer Abrar Ahmed for Rs 2.34 crore; Fans remind 'India insult'Credits - Twitter

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, SunRisers Leeds acquired Pakistani leg spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 (approximately Rs 2.34 crore) during The Hundred 2026 auction on Thursday. The acquisition is historically significant as it marks the first time in nearly two decades that a franchise owned by an Indian Premier League (IPL) conglomerate has signed a Pakistani cricketer.

The Auction Table Drama

Kavya Maran, the CEO of the SunRisers franchise, was personally present at the auction table at Piccadilly Lights in London alongside head coach Daniel Vettori. The Sun Group owned team engaged in a fierce bidding war with Trent Rockets to secure Ahmed’s services. The 25 year old spinner, who will be led by England captain Harry Brook, joins a squad that is now at the center of a global conversation regarding sports diplomacy.

Breaking the Unwritten Rule

The 2026 auction was viewed as a defining test for the integrity of The Hundred. Following the sale of stakes to IPL owners in Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and SunRisers Leeds, many feared a "shadow ban" on Pakistani talent. Historically, since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Pakistani players have been excluded from the IPL and its sister leagues in South Africa (SA20) and the UAE (ILT20).

Reports from the BBC suggested that agents had been warned that IPL linked teams would avoid Pakistani players. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) intervened with a formal warning against discrimination. By signing Ahmed, Kavya Maran and SunRisers Leeds have effectively debunked the narrative of a systematic blockade.

 

Abrar Ahmed’s Rising Profile

Initially labeled a Test specialist after his 2022 debut, Abrar has evolved into a formidable T20 force. Since 2024, he has claimed 52 wickets in 38 matches, maintaining a sensational average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 6.67. He also performed creditably during Pakistan’s recent T20 World Cup campaign, picking up six wickets in four matches.

Other Notable Pakistan Signings

Abrar was not the only Pakistani to find a home in the "private era" of The Hundred:

Usman Tariq: The mystery spinner was the first Pakistani sold in the auction, joining the non IPL linked Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000 (INR 1.72 crore).

Unsold Stars: Despite the breakthrough for Abrar and Tariq, several high profile names including Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Saim Ayub failed to find buyers.

Social Media Backlash and Controversy

The signing has not been without intense friction. Fans on social media have unleashed fury upon the SunRisers franchise, citing Abrar’s past social media activity. Critics pointed to a video featuring Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub where Abrar reportedly made comments about "drinking tea," which many interpreted as a mocking reference to the 2019 India Pakistan conflict.

Despite the backlash on platforms like X, the ECB's firm stance on anti discrimination laws appears to have successfully protected the tournament’s diversity in its first year of private ownership. Whether this signing opens the door for further integration of Pakistani players in IPL owned global franchises remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly represents a "360 degree turn" in the politics of franchise cricket.

