KBC 13: Virender Sehwag pulls Sourav Ganguly’s leg on Greg Chappell issue, Amitabh Bachchan does THIS

Former India teammates Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag will be appearing as contestants in front of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 soon. Ganguly and Sehwag will be the first celebrity guests this season on KBC 13 and if the promo released on Tuesday (August 31) is any indication, the episode will be mighty fun to watch.

The promo began with Amitabh Bachchan asking former India opener Sehwag about his tendency to sing while on the field. Sehwag sang a line of ‘Chala Jaata Hoon’ and made a gesture of hitting the ball with a bat.

Sehwag also teased his former skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in Indian president Ganguly about his much-publicized rift with former Team India coach Greg Chappell. Sehwag said that if Chappell was the coach, one song would fit the situation. “Apni toh jaise taise kat jayegi (We will manage somehow),” Sehwag sang, before pointing to Ganguly and continuing, “Aapka kya hoga janaab-e-ali (But what will you do, sir)?”

Sehwag’s song left both Amitabh Bachchan and Ganguly in splits of laughter. Watch the promo here…

The Ganguly-Chappell controversy resulted in the removal of Ganguly as captain and his replacement by vice-captain Rahul Dravid in November 2005, with Ganguly being dropped from the ODI team. Ganguly was also dropped from the Test team at the end of January 2006. Chappell finally resigned in the aftermath of India’s 2007 World Cup exit from the first round.

KBC 13 host then presented Sehwag with a scenario where his team won against Pakistan or Australia. “Shahenshah movie ka ek bada famous dialogue hai (There is a famous line from Shahenshah),” Sehwag replied, as Amitabh Bachchan himself recited it: “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai (I am your father)…” The cricketer laughed, “Hum toh baap hai hi unke (We really are their fathers).”