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'Keep scoring runs': Aakash Chopra’s big message to Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI series

Aakash Chopra has urged Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to keep scoring runs ahead of India’s ODI series against the West Indies. With the 2027 World Cup approaching, Chopra highlighted the duo’s importance to India’s campaign

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
'Keep scoring runs': Aakash Chopra’s big message to Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI series
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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'Keep scoring runs': Aakash Chopra’s big message to Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI series
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