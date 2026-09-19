/'Keep scoring runs': Aakash Chopra’s big message to Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI series

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has spoken about the expectations from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies, saying the experienced duo will need to continue scoring runs with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which begins on September 27. The series marks the start of India's home season.
Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Follow the Blues', JioStar expert Aakash Chopra highlighted the importance of Rohit and Kohli with the World Cup just over a year away. "The World Cup is just one year away now, and I know that if Rohit and Kohli get in, they’ll score runs, win you matches, and possibly win you trophies. So, looking at it from this perspective, the only expectation from Rohit and Kohli is just this, keep scoring runs."
JioStar expert Parthiv Patel also discussed the changes in India's ODI squad, particularly KL Rahul's elevation to vice-captain. "With the available players, you try and make the most of what you have. The biggest change you notice is that KL Rahul has been made vice-captain in place of Shreyas Iyer, because Shreyas Iyer will be at the Asian Games," Patel said on JioHotstar's 'Follow the Blues'.
Patel also pointed to the selection of Dhruv Jurel, while noting the uncertainty surrounding Rishabh Pant's place in the ODI squad.
Ravindra Jadeja's return to India's ODI side was another talking point for Chopra. He also highlighted the selection of Nitish Kumar Reddy and the need for an all-round option who can contribute with both bat and ball. "One big highlight, in my opinion, was pulling Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the Asian Games and playing him here. So, if Hardik Pandya isn't available someday, they really want somebody who can bowl pace and bat as well," Chopra said.
He added that Jadeja would have to make an impact with both bat and ball, while also pointing towards the competition for places among India's all-rounders. "From a World Cup point of view, you have Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, and not all of them will go to South Africa. So, someone will be left out, and therefore, every time you get an opportunity, you have to grab it with both hands," he said.
Chopra also discussed Rishabh Pant's current position in India's white-ball setup. "Rishabh Pant is a very strange and very unique case. While he is playing Test cricket and is a very important member of the red-ball side, he was stripped of his vice-captaincy duties there as well. But in ODI cricket, without playing, he’s been bid goodbye," he said.
Chopra noted that Pant being named captain of the Rest of India side indicates the importance attached to him in red-ball cricket, while suggesting that the current selection committee has made its position clear regarding his ODI role.
With the 2027 World Cup in focus, Chopra also discussed India's potential reserve options. He highlighted the competition between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom are part of the squad and have scored runs whenever given opportunities.
Chopra also mentioned Auqib Nabi, who has been travelling with the Indian team but is yet to get an opportunity in the playing XI. The three-match India vs West Indies ODI series will be played from September 27 to October 3. The matches will be broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.
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