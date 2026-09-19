/'Keep scoring runs': Aakash Chopra’s big message to Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI series

He added that Jadeja would have to make an impact with both bat and ball, while also pointing towards the competition for places among India's all-rounders. "From a World Cup point of view, you have Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, and not all of them will go to South Africa. So, someone will be left out, and therefore, every time you get an opportunity, you have to grab it with both hands," he said.