Kerala Cricket Association Blames Sanju Samson For Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

The recent exclusion of Sanju Samson from India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad has sparked a wave of controversy, leaving cricket enthusiasts questioning the reasons behind the snub. While fans have expressed their displeasure, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has pointed fingers at Samson’s decision to skip the preparatory camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a move they argue cost him a place in the prestigious tournament.

KCA’s Stance: Policy Over Player Preference

In an official statement, KCA president Jayesh George addressed the ongoing debate surrounding Samson’s non-inclusion, emphasizing the association's strict adherence to its policies. According to George, it was Samson’s absence from the preparatory camp that led to his omission from the Kerala squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a vital step in the national 50-over championship.

“It’s not just about Sanju; this is KCA policy. Players cannot choose to play for Kerala whenever it suits them,” George stated during an interview with a local TV channel. He further clarified that while Samson sent a one-line message expressing his inability to attend the camp, he later requested to be considered for selection. Despite his stellar form, George made it clear that the rules were non-negotiable.

The BCCI’s growing emphasis on domestic cricket has been well-documented, with the board urging players to participate in the grind of local tournaments to secure a place in the national squad. It was Samson’s absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, despite his impressive record, that reportedly led selectors to overlook him for the Champions Trophy.

Acknowledging Samson's Strong Form

Samson’s exclusion has been particularly baffling given his recent performances. The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter has been in phenomenal form, particularly in T20 internationals. His three centuries in his last five T20I outings have captured the attention of both selectors and fans alike. His ODI record is no less impressive, boasting an average above 56. Despite these strong statistics, the lack of participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy hurt his chances, as sources close to the selection panel revealed.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, in a recent YouTube video, echoed similar sentiments. He explained that while Samson’s numbers in limited-overs cricket have been excellent, his absence from the domestic circuit – particularly in the Vijay Hazare Trophy – significantly impacted his chances. Chopra remarked, “Sanju Samson is always a topic of debate. He has a great record in ODIs, but not playing the Vijay Hazare has obviously gone against him.”

Shashi Tharoor’s Outburst

The omission of Samson from the Champions Trophy squad has also attracted political attention. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, a vocal supporter of the wicketkeeper-batter, expressed his frustration over the decision. On social media, Tharoor pointed out that Samson’s exclusion had a direct impact on Kerala’s performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. “By leaving Sanju out, they ensured Kerala didn’t even reach the quarter-finals of the tournament,” he said, voicing the concerns of many Kerala fans who felt that Samson’s leadership could have made a difference.

The Role of Domestic Performances

While Samson’s domestic performances in the 2023-24 season have not been spectacular, they haven’t been poor either. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 293 runs in seven innings, a solid but not exceptional effort. His performances in the Ranji Trophy have also been underwhelming, with a modest 177 runs in four matches, although his 2022-23 season showed more promise.

Chopra also highlighted Samson’s relatively underwhelming numbers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where his average hovered around 27 in recent seasons. These figures suggest that while Samson has performed admirably on the international stage, his domestic record may not have been enough to secure his place in the squad, especially when compared to his contemporaries like Rishabh Pant, who provides a left-handed option.

The Bigger Picture: A Case of Egos?

The debate surrounding Samson’s exclusion is not merely a matter of on-field performance. Several pundits believe that the decision reflects deeper issues within the cricket administration, particularly concerning player management and the role of domestic cricket. The rivalry between players and administrators, along with inconsistent selection policies, seems to have created an environment where individual egos may overshadow the broader goal of national success.

As the Champions Trophy looms closer, questions about selection criteria, player participation in domestic tournaments, and the overall treatment of players like Sanju Samson remain unanswered. For now, the cricketing world watches with bated breath, awaiting clarity on how administrative decisions will shape India's prospects in the 2025 Champions Trophy.