Kerala Cricket League: Salman Nizar Creates Mayhem, Hits 11 Sixes In 13 Balls For Calicut Globstars - WATCH

Salman Nizar delivered a power-hitting spectacle for Calicut Globstars against Adani Trivandrum Royals in the Kerala Cricket League, after hammering 11 sixes in the last 13 deliveries, leaving the opposition shellshocked and spectators thrilled on Saturday.



It was pure mayhem in the KCL as Nizar inflicted pure carnage at the Greenfield International Stadium after embarking on a six-hitting spree in the first innings. His relentless onslaught began in the penultimate over after he offered no clemency to Basil Thampi and thumped five sixes on the trot to garner 31 runs.

Hitting six sixes is still a rare feat in the T20s, but Nazri made it look like a walk in the park. In the final over, he became a walking nightmare for Abhijith Praveen by walloping six towering maximums to reap 40 runs, aided by a wide and a double on a no-ball.

He returned unbeaten on 86(26) after powering Calicut to a daunting 186/6 total. After the dust settled, the Royals came out to bat to gun down the 187-run target. They lost opener Vishnu Raj early in the chase, but managed to finish the powerplay with 45/1 on the board.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Riya Basheer, who was the aggressor for Trivandrum Royals, perished after holing it out to Akhil Dev off Harikrishnan. The floodgates opened, and the Royals were reduced to 56/1 to 80/4 at the end of the 12th over.

Sanjeev Satheresan tried to help the Royals find a second wind by churning out 23 runs off Akhil Dev in the 13th over, bringing the equation down to 83 runs required in the last seven overs. He continued with his exploits as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.



Eventually, his fight concluded with a score of 34(23) as Trivandrum Royals succumbed to a 13-run defeat after folding on 173 with three balls still left to play.