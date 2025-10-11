Kerala Name Ranji Trophy Squad: Sanju Samson Back, Azharuddeen To Lead The Side

Kerala have announced their squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season opener, with Sanju Samson making a return to red-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Mohammed Azharuddeen has been appointed as the new captain of the state team, replacing veteran batter Sachin Baby.

Samson Makes Red-Ball Comeback

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) confirmed that Samson will be part of the 15-member squad for their first match against Maharashtra, starting October 15. This marks Samson’s return to first-class cricket after almost a year, as he last played a red-ball game in October 2024.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, who is also part of the national white-ball setup, is expected to add experience and stability to Kerala’s batting lineup. His availability for the full season, however, may depend on his international commitments during India’s upcoming home series.

Azharuddeen Named Captain

Kerala’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen has been handed the captaincy responsibilities. Known for his aggressive stroke play, Azharuddeen replaced Sachin Baby, who led Kerala during their historic Ranji final run in the previous season.

Baba Aparajith, the Tamil Nadu recruit who joined Kerala’s domestic setup last year, has been appointed as the vice-captain for the season.

Kerala’s Full Squad

Kerala’s squad for the Ranji opener includes a mix of youth and experience. Apart from Samson and Azharuddeen, key players include Rohan Kunnummal, Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, and Sachin Baby.

The bowling attack will be led by Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph, and MD Nidheesh, giving the team a strong all-round balance.

Elite Group B Challenge

Kerala have been placed in Elite Group B alongside Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Saurashtra, Chandigarh, and Goa. The competition is expected to be fierce, with several teams boasting strong batting and bowling units.

Focus On Consistency

After a strong 2024–25 campaign, Kerala will aim to continue their momentum and push for a knockout berth. With Azharuddeen’s leadership and Samson’s return to the red-ball fold, the team will be eager to make a strong start to the new season.

Kerala Squad for Ranji Trophy 2025–26:

Mohammed Azharuddeen (capt), Baba Aparajith (vc), Sanju Samson, Rohan Kunnummal, Vathsal Govind, Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Nair, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, and KM Asif.