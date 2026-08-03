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Keshav Maharaj credits Sourav Ganguly's leadership for Pretoria Capitals SA20 final run

Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj credited head coach Sourav Ganguly's leadership and team culture for the franchise's run to the SA20 Season 4 final. The left-arm spinner also praised the passionate Centurion crowd and said the team is focused on starting the new SA20 season strongly against defending champions Sunrisers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
Keshav Maharaj credits Sourav Ganguly's leadership for Pretoria Capitals SA20 final run
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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