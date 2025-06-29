Keshav Maharaj Scripts History, Becomes First South African Spinner To Achieve This MASSIVE Milestone

Keshav Maharaj on Sunday created history by becoming the first South African spinner to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved this massive milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

The 35-year-old reached the milestone by dismissing Craig Ervine. Maharaj, who achieved the feat in his 59th Test match, is the ninth South African bowler to take 200 Test wickets. During his stellar career, Maharaj has taken five-wicket hauls in an innings on 11 occasions and has claimed four wickets in an innings six times.

After Maharaj completed 200 Test wickets, Cricket South Africa congratulated the spinner on the milestone with a post on X.

"HISTORY MADE! Keshav Maharaj claims his 200th Test wicket, the very first South African spinner to reach this milestone. A monumental milestone for our world-class left-arm spinner, written into the history books with pride and passion! This one’s for the ages, Kesh!," wrote Cricket South Africa.

Notably, South Africa’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker is Dale Steyn, who claimed 439 wickets in 93 matches at an impressive average of 22.95. He is followed by Shaun Pollock with 421 wickets and Makhaya Ntini with 390.

Interestingly, Maharaj is also leading South Africa in the ongoing Test against Zimbabwe in absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who has been sidelined by a hamstring strain.

After wining toss and opting to bat first, South Africa declared their first innings at 418 runs, powered by a brilliant century from 19-year-old Luan Pretorius, who played a memorable knock of 153 runs off 160 balls. His innings featured 11 fours and 4 sixes.

During his debut innings, Pretorius became the youngest South African to score a Test century, reaching the milestone at just 19 years and 93 days old.

Lower down the order, Corbin Bosch also made a significant impact with the bat, scoring a century off 124 deliveries. On his Test debut, Dewald Brevis impressed with his aggressive approach, smashing 51 runs off just 41 balls.