5-Time IPL Winning Captain excluded from All-Time IPL XI; Did Virat make the cut; Check full dream list

Former England international Kevin Pietersen has sparked significant conversation by unveiling his "Dream IPL XI" ahead of the 2026 season, notably omitting Rohit Sharma from the lineup while including Virat Kohli. When presented with a list of elite opening candidates by Jos Buttler, including Rohit Sharma and David Warner, Pietersen chose to pair Kohli with the West Indian icon Chris Gayle. This selection locks in two of the most prolific run-scorers in the 18-season history of the tournament.

The Middle Order and Tactical Shifts

For the middle-order slots, Pietersen evaluated a shortlist featuring titans such as KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, and Andre Russell. He quickly secured Suresh Raina, citing his "legendary consistency," and added AB de Villiers to the roster. Although he deliberated on the final names, the core of his batting spine remains one of the most explosive ever assembled.

Regarding the dual responsibility of captain and wicketkeeper, Pietersen described the inclusion of MS Dhoni as "non-negotiable." In a tactical shift, he slated the veteran leader at the number five position, a promotion from the lower-middle order role Dhoni typically occupies, intended to give the captain a larger platform to dictate the game's tempo.

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All-Rounders and Bowling Attack

The selection process for all-rounders involved difficult choices between game-changers like Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, and Ravindra Jadeja. Ultimately, the squad balance relied on integrating these versatile legends. For the primary spin option, Pietersen chose from a pool including Rashid Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

To finalize the bowling unit, Jos Buttler began listing legendary pacers, starting with Mumbai Indians icons Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. Pietersen stopped him immediately, stating he had "already heard enough," effectively rounding out a formidable attack with the league’s most successful wicket-takers.

Kevin Pietersen’s Complete Dream IPL XI

The final powerhouse lineup features a top order of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, followed by AB de Villiers and Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni captains from the fifth spot, supported by an all-rounder core of Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sunil Narine. The specialist bowling attack consists of Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

Full Squad:

Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

IPL 2026 Updates

As teams prepare for the upcoming season, several storylines are developing:

SRH Developments: Ishan Kishan recently impressed in an intra-squad clash with a 25-ball 72, while Abhishek Sharma scored a 42-ball 94.

CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings have faced a setback with a star player ruled out of the 2026 season due to a hamstring injury.

Samson Trade: Updates continue regarding Sanju Samson’s high-profile move to CSK and his projected batting position for the new season.

While several teams including KKR have suffered with injuries in their camps; the replacements are yet to be announced.