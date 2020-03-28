Kevin Pietersen gives himself, son 'tennis ball' haircut--See pic

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen gave himself and his son a haircut. In an Instagram post, Pietersen could be seen cutting his son's hair in what he calls the tennis ball cut.

He also shared an image of himself in his Instagram stories in which he can be seen sporting the same hairstyle.

Pietersen had earlier said in an Instagram interaction with Indian limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma that this would have been the time when he would be headed to India for being part of the commentary team for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL was supposed to start on March 29 but its start date has been deferred to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 21-day lockdown that has been declared in the country which started on March 25 has now put a cloud of uncertainty on the new start date of the IPL, which is exactly on the date when the lockdown is scheduled to end.

There are at least 775 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 873.

Besides 778 active cases, the country has reported 19 casualties so far while 78 persons have recovered or have been discharged from hospital.

