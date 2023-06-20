Kevin Pietersen makes big IPL statement on Joe Root's batting

Joe Root, the former England captain, was in his elements and put on a show with his remarkable display of unconventional shots during Day 4 of the first Ashes Test against Australia in Birmingham.

In his first delivery of the day, Root tried a reverse scoop Australia captain Pat Cummins, but unfortunately, he failed to connect. Undeterred by this setback, Root adjusted his approach. He confidently stepped down the pitch and shuffled across the stumps to strike Scott Boland for a boundary towards the leg side.

Australia responded by bringing wicketkeeper Alex Carey up to the stumps in an attempt to restrict Root's movement, but the former England skipper found alternative methods to find the boundary ropes.

Root astounded the crowd by reverse-scooping Boland for a six over the slip cordon, comfortably sailing beyond the boundary rope. He was determined to dominate and he repeated the shot in the very next delivery, this time scooping the ball over the slip cordon to secure another boundary.

Root raced to 46 before being stumped by Nathan Lyon in the first session of Day 4, marking the first instance of such an occurrence in his illustrious career.

Kevin Pietersen, expressing his admiration, remarked, "The sky is the limit for Root with the brain he has and also his work ethic, which is like none other. With 11,000 Test runs, he could be, 'I've got enough, I could swan around, get a hundred, watch everyone the next morning warm up and play football with the lads,” Pietersen told Sky Sports.

Pietersen also expressed his appreciation for Joe Root's relentless pursuit of improvement every morning, highlighting the privilege of witnessing a master in action and hoping for that to continue for a long time.

Root had already exhibited his prowess in the first innings of this Ashes Test where he remained unbeaten on 121. This was 30th Test ton and enabled England to declare on 393 for 8.

Pietersen highlights IPL impact

Even in the first innings, Root displayed his proficiency in reverse scoops, hitting a six each against Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. Kevin Pietersen pointed out that Root's fearlessness in playing unorthodox shots might have become proficient during his time with the Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 IPL.

Following his debut IPL contract, Root spent two months with the Rajasthan Royals before flying to England for the Ashes. Although he only scored 10 runs in three matches, Root had ample opportunity to hone his skills from the likes of Jos Buttler and others in the Royals' squad, led by coach Kumar Sangakkara.