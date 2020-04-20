हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni

Kevin Pietersen pulls Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leg, CSK gives cheeky reply

Dhoni was all set to return for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has now been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Kevin Pietersen pulls Mahendra Singh Dhoni&#039;s leg, CSK gives cheeky reply

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who has been quite active on social media these days amid coronavirus lockdown, recently pulled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leg by posting a throwback picture of the wicketkeeper-batsman with a cheeky caption.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pietersen posted a picture of him and MS Dhoni from an India vs England clash and hilariously asked the former Indian skipper to change the field as scoring runs has been so easy for him.

"Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!" Pietersen wrote along with a picture from a match between the two sides in 2008.

Soon after Pietersen shared the picture, Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to jump into the conversation and give a savage reply to the former England player.

CSK too took to their official Twitter handle and posted a throwback photo of Pietersen getting stumped by Dhoni. Along with the picture, CSK wrote that sometimes the fielders aren't needed to get the players out.

"But sometimes you don’t need fielders!” their reply read. It will be interesting to see if the 39-year-old has any answer to this," CSK wrote.

Notably, Dhoni had been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand. He missed series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was all set to return for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Howevever, the 2020 IPL--which was originaly slated to take place from March 29 to May 24--was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak.

 

 

MS DhoniIPL 2020CSKKevin PietersenCricket
