West Indies have announced the 15-member touring squad for the upcoming two-test series against India, which will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi from October 2. The upcoming series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be the first away fixture for the Roston Chase-led West Indies Test team in the new cycle and the first test tour of India since 2018.

There are three changes from the squad which recently faced Australia, with the inclusions of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze, along with a maiden test call up for left arm spinner Khary Pierre.

According to a CWI release, Chanderpaul and Athanaze have been included to bolster the top order batting while Pierre has been included as the second specialist spinner in the squad after strong performances in the West Indies Championship, where he claimed a chart topping 41 wickets at an average of 13.56.

Meanwhile, the selectors have decided to rest Gudakesh Motie for this red-ball series given the demands of the upcoming limited overs schedule, the highlight being the ICC T20 World Cup in February and March of next year.



Head Coach Daren Sammy Reacts To West Indies Squad For India Tests

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy opened up on the squad selection for the Test series against India and the challenge of playing against one of the top ranked teams on its home soil.

"Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions," said Sammy.

"This will be our second series together as a test team, but we have already shown what we are capable of as a unit once we are committed to our brand and plans of the team," he added.

The 41-year-old Sammy also revealed the reason for Tagenarine Chanderpaul comeback in the Test side.



"The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling. Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions," he said.

The team departs the Caribbean on September 22 and is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24.

West Indies Squad For Test Series Against India

Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies Test Series Schedule

1st Test: October 2-6, 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: October 10-14, 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi