‘Khoon Aur Paani Saath Nahi Beh Sakta’: Harbhajan Singh Urges Boycott Of Pakistan Matches In Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Just weeks after two India vs Pakistan matches in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 were abandoned due to Indian players’ refusal to play against Pakistan, Harbhajan Singh has once again reiterated his strong stance on boycotting cricket between the two nations.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and other former stars had refused to take the field against Pakistan in the WCL, sparking a heated debate on social media. Soon after, the Asia Cup 2025 schedule was released, with India and Pakistan placed in the same group setting up a clash on September 14 in Dubai.

'Nation Comes First': Harbhajan’s Clear Message

Speaking to The Times of India, the former India off-spinner said that while Indian soldiers are risking their lives on the border, a cricket match with Pakistan makes no sense.

“They need to understand what is important and what is not. For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn’t get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home their sacrifice is immense for all of us. Compared to that, not playing one cricket match is a very small matter,” Harbhajan said.

He cited the government’s long-held stance “Khoon aur paani ek saath nahi beh sakte” to stress that cricket should not be played while tensions persist at the border.

No One Bigger Than the Country

Harbhajan emphasised that cricket or entertainment is insignificant compared to national security. “Whatever our identity is, it’s because of this country. Whether you are a player, an actor, or anyone else, no one is bigger than the nation. Not playing a cricket match is nothing compared to the importance of the nation,” he said.

He added that the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers should serve as a reminder of where priorities should lie.

Call for a Wider Boycott

The 43-year-old also urged the Indian media to avoid giving airtime to Pakistan’s statements or reactions.

“Cricketers shouldn’t be shaking hands with the Pakistan players, and the media shouldn’t be showing them or their reactions on television either. They can say whatever they want in their country, but we shouldn’t be highlighting them,” Harbhajan stated.

High-Voltage Asia Cup Clash Looms

Despite Harbhajan’s stance, the BCCI has confirmed that the group-stage match between India and Pakistan will go ahead as scheduled on September 14 in Dubai. With both cricketing and political tensions running high, the fixture is expected to draw global attention and perhaps more debate.