KHULNA TIGERS VS SYLHET STRIKERS LIVE STREAMING

KHT Vs SYL Live Streaming Details: When, Where To Watch Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online In India?

The 32nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
In the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25, Khulna Tigers will lock horns with Sylhet Strikers in the 32nd match on Thursday at the Zuhur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.  Both the teams are standing at the bottom half of the points table, with the Khulna Tigers at the fifth place with 3 wins out of 8. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers are at the last spot with 2 wins out of 8.

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming Details

Where will Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers Match 32 be played? 

What time will Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers match 32 begin?

The 32nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will begin at 6 PM IST.

How to live stream the Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers 32nd match?

The 32nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Khulna Tigers:  Afif Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), N Sheikh, Abu Hider, Darwish Rasooli, Salman Irshad, Oshane Thomas, M Hasnain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Ziaur Rahman, Mahfuzur Rahman, L Gregory, Ibrahim Zadran, WG Bosisto, Dom Sibley, AI Ross, Rubel Hossain, Aamer Jamal.

Sylhet Strikers:  Jaker Ali (C), HG Munsey, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, RJW Topley, Rony Talukdar, Ruyel Miah, Aaron Jones, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, M Hasan Sohag, Rahkeem Cornwall, S Shenwari, M Mortaza, PR Stirling, Nihaduzzaman, Zakir Hasan, Z Abrar, JL Jaggesar, Arafat Sunny, Sumon Khan, Tipu Sultan

