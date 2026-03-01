WATCH- 'Khud Kaptaani chodenge ya PCB hatayega...': Salman Ali Agha reacts to reporter's question after T20 WC 2026 exit amidst Mohsin Naqvi discontent

Following Pakistan’s departure from the T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, captain Salman Ali Agha faced a grueling interrogation from the press. This marks the fourth consecutive ICC tournament where the Green Shirts have failed to reach the semi-finals, trailing a string of early exits from the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Qualification Failure

In their final Group 2 Super 8s fixture against Sri Lanka, the mathematical requirement for Pakistan was clear: they had to win by at least 65 runs and restrict their opponents to a maximum of 147 runs. While Pakistan’s batsmen flourished to post 212/8, the bowling unit could not contain Sri Lanka, who reached 207 runs. This defensive lapse officially ended Pakistan’s journey in the tenth edition of the tournament.

Confronting the Resignation Question

Agha’s personal performance throughout the tournament was largely underwhelming, tallying only 60 runs across six innings. His tactical decision making was heavily criticized by former cricketers such as Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, and Mohammad Amir. During the post-match briefing, a reporter asked directly whether he would resign or wait for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to terminate his captaincy.

Agha responded by stating, “I think we haven't played as well as we should have in the World Cup. Right now, I think any decision taken right now will be emotional. We will go back and take some time and then make the required decision.”

The "Dummy Captain" Allegations

The tension escalated when a reporter suggested that head coach Mike Hesson was the true decision maker, rendering Agha a 'dummy captain'. This query referenced Hesson’s public criticism of Babar Azam’s strike rate, which led to the former captain being moved to number four and eventually dropped for the Sri Lanka match.

The reporter asked Agha directly, “Mike Hesson makes the captain and removes the captain. He has a lot of votes in the selection and a lot of opinions in the playing 11. Do you think he is dominating more, and he is portraying you as a dummy captain?”

Agha, visibly affected by the suggestion, countered the premise by saying, “The problem is that if I don't answer this, you will take disrespect. But sir, listen to me. When a team is formed, it is a team game. It is not formed by one person's decision. It is the result of the decisions of all stakeholders. Babar had a different role in this World Cup.”

Defending the Strategy

Agha further explained the rationale behind Babar Azam's demotion and subsequent exclusion. He noted, “He was a number 4; he had a better experience. We needed a batsman who could come in the middle order and provide stability and save us from collapse. He had a different role. And when you come to the World Cup, you define the players' roles. He had this role, and we were looking at it from this point.”

Match Summary

The brief glimmer of hope provided by England’s earlier win over New Zealand was extinguished despite a historic effort from Pakistan’s openers. Sahibzada Farhan recorded his second century of the competition, while Fakhar Zaman contributed a blistering 84. However, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka produced a stunning 76 off 31 balls, ensuring his side crossed the 147 run threshold and effectively knocking Pakistan out of the competition despite their five run victory.