'Kid' Yuvraj Singh sets internet on fire, draws reaction from Shubman Gill

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh set the internet on fire by sharing a photo from his childhood days. The left-handed batsman shared the photo on Instagram, which drew reactions from Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Shubman Gill.

"Jab main chhota bachcha tha, badi shararat karta tha, [When I was a small kid, I used to be very naughty]" the ex-cricketer captioned the picture.

In the picture, a young Yuvraj can be seen wearing a striped red T-shirt while sitting in front of a television set.

Meanwhile, Gill was quick to react and stated that India's 2011 World Cup hero is still mischievous. "Paji tusi tan hun vi bhut krde ho (paji, you are still as mischievous)," wrote the KKR cricketer in the comments.

Yuvraj Singh recently shared a hilarious video, greeting his former teammate Ishant Sharma on his birthday. In the video can be seen mimicking the seamer's voice. He can be heard saying: "Yaar lambu, aaj tera birthday hai, happy birthday to you brother."