Kieron Pollard And Nicholas Pooran Join MI Emirates As Wildcards For ILT20 Season 4

The MI Emirates franchise has made two blockbuster additions to its lineup ahead of the International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4, signing Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran as their wildcard picks. The announcement has added fresh excitement to the tournament, with two of the West Indies’ biggest T20 names set to reunite under the MI banner once again.

Pollard and Pooran Reunite Under MI Banner

Kieron Pollard, one of the most decorated T20 players in history, returns to the MI Emirates camp, bringing leadership, experience, and unmatched power-hitting. Pollard has been a central figure in the MI family for years, having represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and serving as a key strategist for their global franchises.

Nicholas Pooran, meanwhile, has become one of the most explosive middle-order batters in modern T20 cricket. Known for his ability to shift momentum single-handedly, Pooran’s inclusion bolsters MI Emirates’ batting depth. The duo previously shared success in various franchise leagues, and their reunion is expected to reignite the franchise’s trademark Caribbean flair.

Wildcard Rule and Its Strategic Importance

Under ILT20 regulations, each franchise can select a limited number of wildcard players outside their retained or drafted squad. These wildcard signings allow teams to address specific tactical needs ahead of the tournament.

By selecting Pollard and Pooran, MI Emirates have opted for a blend of veteran leadership and aggressive batting power. Pollard, despite transitioning into a more mentoring role in recent years, remains a match-winner capable of turning games in a matter of overs. Pooran, on the other hand, brings agility behind the stumps and explosiveness in the middle overs, two areas where MI Emirates sought reinforcement.

Tournament Outlook

The ILT20 Season 4 is set to begin on December 2, 2025, with MI Emirates kicking off their campaign against the Gulf Giants on December 4. With the additions of Pollard and Pooran, MI Emirates now have one of the most balanced squads in the tournament, featuring a mix of experienced internationals and young UAE talents.

Head coach Shane Bond and the team management are confident that the duo’s presence will add both stability and flair to the side. Their familiarity with MI’s setup across various leagues, from the IPL to the SA20, makes them natural fits for the franchise’s global cricket ecosystem.