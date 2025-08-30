Kieron Pollard Joins Elite Club With Historic T20 Milestone, Second Only To Chris Gayle

West Indies powerhouse Kieron Pollard added another golden chapter to his glittering T20 career by becoming only the second cricketer in history to cross 14,000 runs in the shortest format. The landmark moment arrived during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, where he scored an unbeaten 19 runs for Trinbago Knight Riders against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

A Rare Club With Chris Gayle

Pollard now joins the legendary Chris Gayle, the only other player to achieve this milestone, who sits at the top of the list with 14,562 T20 runs. This achievement highlights Pollard’s longevity and remarkable consistency across leagues worldwide, having represented nearly 20 different franchises over the course of his career.

More Than Just Runs

Pollard’s impact goes far beyond scoring. He has played over 700 T20 matches, scored 14,000+ runs, and also claimed over 300 wickets, a feat unmatched by most modern players. Known for his finishing ability and explosive hitting, the 38-year-old all-rounder continues to dominate at the back end of innings, often turning games single-handedly.

A CPL Record To Remember

Alongside his 14,000 runs, Pollard also became the first player to hit over 200 sixes in the Caribbean Premier League, cementing his reputation as one of the most destructive batters in the tournament’s history. Interestingly, he is also the only cricketer to achieve the 200-sixes mark in both the IPL and CPL, making him a unique record-holder in world cricket.

A Legacy Still Growing

While many of his peers have retired, Pollard continues to showcase his power-hitting skills and leadership qualities. With his name now etched alongside Chris Gayle’s in the 14,000-run club, the Trinidadian has further strengthened his claim as one of the greatest T20 players of all time.